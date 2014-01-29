Ireland Withdraws Stamp Over Image
The stamp features a photograph of a man believed to be Captain Jack White, a former British Army Officer who volunteered, in 1913, to train the new Irish Citizen Army.
According to Linn's, "This image, which was researched and verified, has been widely used over the years in academic journals and other publications. However, following advance publicity for the stamp...a number of historians have disputed the veracity of the image saying the man depicted is not Jack White."
Linn's reports at least one pane of 15 stamps has been offered for sale by a dealer in Ireland.
