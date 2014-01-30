Thursday, January 30, 2014

Quintessential Penny Black Gift Items

"As surely the most famous, iconic stamp ever issued, it’s no surprise to find that the Penny Black postage stamp is making a comeback of sorts having inspired a collection of inspirational gift items including a scarf, tote bag and apron amongst others," says Rob Stebbings on Britain's Post Office Blog.

