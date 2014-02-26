20 Interesting Facts About The U.S. Post Office
20 Facts That Will Shatter Your Perception Of The U.S. Postal Service.
Among these are...
- Although mail was delivered directly to individual houses starting in 1863, mailboxes or slots weren’t required everywhere until 1923. Mail carriers just had to wait at your door until you answered it!
- Mail took so long to travel west in the mid-19th century that Los Angeles didn’t find out California had become a state of the Union until six weeks after the fact.
[Editor's Note: California always has been and always will be a 'state of mind.']
