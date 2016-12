20 Interesting Facts About The U.S. Post Office

20 Facts That Will Shatter Your Perception Of The U.S. Postal Service.

- Although mail was delivered directly to individual houses starting in 1863, mailboxes or slots weren’t required everywhere until 1923.

- Mail took so long to travel west in the mid-19th century that Los Angeles didn’t find out California had become a state of the Union until six weeks after the fact

Ariane Lange posted on the BuzzFeed website