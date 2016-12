Bill McAllister,Washington correspondent, reports, the 12 stamp subject selection criteria used by the United States Postal Service's Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee has been reduced to 11."The newest version of the criteria drops the reference that stamp subjects will not be considered for 50 years after a subject has been honored," According to McAllister.Bill goes on to say, "The newest version also avoids any mention of living people being placed on U.S. stamps or how long an individual must be dead before they can be placed on a U.S. stamp."To read the entire article and for a list of the new criteria, click here