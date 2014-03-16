Match Factory to Lease Space to Microdistillary
According to the article by Britney Milazzo, "...the microdistillery will make two kinds of whiskeys — a bourbon and a rye — a rum, vodka and gin. Corn, wheat and barley will come from local farms..."
APS Executive Director Ken Martin is quoted in the article as saying, "“We think this is going to be a good thing for the Match Factory. Any time we can see a new business that encourages economic growth, we see that as a good sign for Bellefonte.”
American Philatelic Society purchased the Match Factory in 2002. Since then it has actively sought businesses to occupy vacant space and now has 14 tenants.
The Big Spring Spirit renovation should begin at the end of May. Progress can be viewed on a webcam set up by the company at http://bigspringspirits.com/#contact
