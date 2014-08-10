Sunday, August 10, 2014

Underwater Post Offices Honored with New Stamps

Denise McCarty writes on the Linns.com website, "Underwater post offices of yesterday and today are featured on two recent stamp issues.The Bahamas commemorates the 75th anniversary of the world’s first undersea post office on four stamps issued Aug. 16. Vanuatu pictures its underwater post office, opened a little more than 10 years ago, on an unusually shaped self-adhesive stamp issued July 23."

Shown above, newly issued stamp from the Bahamas honoring the world’s first undersea post office and the pioneering underwater photography work of John Ernest Williamson.

To read her entire article, click here.

posted by Don Schilling at 2:36 PM