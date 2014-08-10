Denise McCarty writes on the Linns.com website, "Underwater post offices of yesterday and today are featured on two recent stamp issues.The Bahamas commemorates the 75th anniversary of the world’s first
undersea post office on four stamps issued Aug. 16. Vanuatu pictures its
underwater post office, opened a little more than 10 years ago, on an
unusually shaped self-adhesive stamp issued July 23."
Shown above, newly issued stamp from the Bahamas honoring the world’s first
undersea post office and the pioneering underwater photography work of
John Ernest Williamson.
To read her entire article, click here
.
