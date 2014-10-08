Wednesday, October 08, 2014

5 Reasons Why Your Kid Should Collect Stamps

A tip of the tongs to Gretchen Moody of the Education Department of the American Philatelic Society who tipped me off to an Associated Press story titled "5 Reasons Why Your Kid Should Collect Stamps."

While Gretchen (who is quoted in the article) can probably think of several hundred reasons why  children should collect stamps, these are the 5 that reporter Melissa Rayworth came up with...

By collecting stamps...

1. Kids can develop patience and focus.

2. Kids develop expertise.

3. Kids discover stunning artwork and intricate graphic design.

4. Screen time is minimal, and optional.

5. A stamp collection can be personalized.

To read the entire article, click here.

For more information about children and stamp collecting, click here.

