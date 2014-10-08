5 Reasons Why Your Kid Should Collect Stamps
While Gretchen (who is quoted in the article) can probably think of several hundred reasons why children should collect stamps, these are the 5 that reporter Melissa Rayworth came up with...
By collecting stamps...
1. Kids can develop patience and focus.
1. Kids can develop patience and focus.
2. Kids develop expertise.
3. Kids discover stunning artwork and intricate graphic design.
4. Screen time is minimal, and optional.
5. A stamp collection can be personalized.
To read the entire article, click here.
For more information about children and stamp collecting, click here.
<< Home