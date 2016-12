Varsha Mohan writes on the New Indian Express website about high school teacher

ReporterMathew John who recently displayed his stamp and coin collection at his school.Varsha writes, "Though Mathew has a wide collection, he takes special pride of the stamps and coins he has from the time of British rule through the 1950s."Matthew, who was inspired to collect stamps and coins by his father and grandmother, is quoted as saying, “These are very valuable and just a glimpse can brief you about the history of the particular country. I feel so happy to be able to educate students through my collection."To read the entire article, click here