Lloyd de Vries has posted the designs of some of the new stamps to be issued next year on his Virtual Stamp Club website.

“Our goal this year is as soon as we have philatelic agreements signed,” said Cindy Tackett, acting director of Stamp Services of the USPS. “We’re going to get the information out to you … Our goal is to get this information out to you as soon as we can."

Shown above, one of stamps scheduled for release sometime in 2015 honoring the U.S. Coast Guard.

Stamp Services is not announcing all the 2015 issues until it has reached 'philatelic agreements' with the appropriate estates and rights-holders and that the agency hopes to lock in dates and first-day cities much earlier this year.