Joe Cortese, 62, owner of eBay company NobleSpirit, is featured in an article by reporter Nick Reid in the Concord, NH,Cortese (shown here in his office)is eBay’s "go-to guy"for anyone who is looking to sell a stamp collection. With 150,000 sales under his belt since 1998, Cortese has a staff of 20 including 18 photographers according to Reid,