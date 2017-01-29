David Bowie UK Royal Mail Stamp Collection Announced
The late music icon David Bowie will be honored with the collection of stamps shown above on March 24 by U.K.'s Royal Mail.
The set features a mix of album covers and live images - marks the first time the Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to an individual music artist or cultural figure.
According to the announcement posted on the Anti-Music website, "The only other music artists to have been honoured [sic.] with a dedicated stamp issue [by Great Britain] are groups, including The Beatles in 2010 and Pink Floyd in 2015."
Four stamps feature Bowie performing live on tours across four decades: 1973's The Ziggy Stardust Tour, 1978's The Stage Tour, 1983's The Serious Moonlight Tour, and 2004's A Reality Tour.
To learn more, click here.
