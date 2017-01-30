Monday, January 30, 2017

Little Windows

Heath Heist
Melissa Scott Sinclair writes on the Richmond [Virginia] Monthly Magazine website, "Stamp collecting is not a pursuit for the young. How many children today have pen pals, or ever stick a stamp on a letter? "

Heath Heist, 39, partner in Alan Blair Stamp Auctions, however, is "optimistic that the art of collecting will persist." He goes on to say it’s “just beautiful and great, the artwork, the history, the stories. I love them too much to think it’s a dying hobby.”

Sinclair goes on to pen, "Chris McElfresh, a watercolor artist who photographs the thousands of stamps for auction, is the lone person who professes no interest in them. “It’s a piece of paper,” he says. “It’s, like, a square inch.”

“Yeah,” Heist says. “But it’s a piece of history.”

To read the entire article, click here.

posted by Don Schilling at 12:00 PM