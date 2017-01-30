Little Windows
|Heath Heist
Heath Heist, 39, partner in Alan Blair Stamp Auctions, however, is "optimistic that the art of collecting will persist." He goes on to say it’s “just beautiful and great, the artwork, the history, the stories. I love them too much to think it’s a dying hobby.”
Sinclair goes on to pen, "Chris McElfresh, a watercolor artist who photographs the thousands of stamps for auction, is the lone person who professes no interest in them. “It’s a piece of paper,” he says. “It’s, like, a square inch.”
“Yeah,” Heist says. “But it’s a piece of history.”
